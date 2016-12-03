One person dies after bus crash in Howard County

According to CBS 7 news, a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a bus crash in Howard County Friday night. The bus was carrying cheerleaders returning from a football game in Colorado City.

Howard County Justice of the Peace Robert Fitzgibbons confirmed to CBS that the woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead following the crash. Officials say eight people were injured when a bus crashed with a tractor-trailer rig near Big Spring Friday. CBS 7 reported the 52-year-old woman was Liz Pope, the cheerleading sponsor.

The bus was transporting the Iraan-Sheffield students back home after attending the Iraan Braves–Munday Moguls state quarterfinals playoff football game at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium.

Amanda Duforat with Scenic Mountain Medical Center told KWES-TV that eight people were brought in from the crash.

She said two were in critical condition, two others were in serious condition and four were being transferred to another hospital for further treatment.