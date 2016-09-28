OPEC agrees to cut production; oil prices surge

It would be the first time in eight years that the oil cartel would lower output. The agreement was reached on Wednesday at a meeting in Algiers.

Oil prices surged more than 5 percent in reaction.

A global glut of oil supply caused oil prices to crash over the last two years. And OPEC nations, led by Saudi Arabia, have refused to lower production until now.

Under the agreement, OPEC oil production is expected to be reduced to 32.5 million barrels of oil per day from 33.4 million. Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer, is expected to give up 350,000 barrels a day, according to a senior OPEC source quoting the final proposal. Other OPEC nations are expected to lower production too, though more details were not immediately clear.

