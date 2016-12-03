Operation Santa Paws benefits Happy Days Humane Society

The second annual Operation Santa Paws, a drive to benefit the Happy Day Humane Society is quickly approaching.

The event will be held at Tractor Supply at 1104 I-20 Service Road near the Roy Anderson Sports Complex on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Happy Days Humane Society is locate at 5710 W. Interstate 20, off the north service road. For more information about the rescue organization, contact 432-267-7832. The event is held by the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Big Spring and Howard County. For more information about Operation Santa Paws, contact Gary Tidwell at 432-213-2321