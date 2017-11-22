Ornament Party scheduled at Heritage Museum
Thanksgiving is Thursday, but preparations are well underway for Christmas in Big Spring.
The Heritage Museum of Big Spring, 510 Scurry St., is planning several events, including a chance for area residents to create their own Christmas tree ornaments, with instruction by a local artist.
"Local artist Terri Chaney will be here to give us instruction on decorating a beautiful and unique Christmas ornament," said Heritage Museum executive assistant Cheryl Joy. "She will give a demonstration, and then we will each create an unique ornament using the materials provided."
The course, scheduled Dec. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m., is $20 per person, and includes all materials, as well as refreshments during the event.
According to a press release issued by the museum, "Each person with instruction will be able to create a beautiful and unique ornament using collage materials, paints, sequins, etc., to keep or give as a gift."
