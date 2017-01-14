Our Healthy Circle kicks off first session of the new year Thursday

Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s chapter of Our Healthy Circle is kicking off its 2017 event schedule Thursday with “Healthy You from Head to Toe,” a one-hour question-and-answer session featuring hospital experts discussing the importance of healthy feet and the spectrum of ear, nose and throat issues.

Featured speakers include Board Certified Podiatrist Carlos Dimidjian, DPM; and Board Certified ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) Paul Howard, M.D.

“It’s easy to overlook the important of healthy feet and many people struggle with sinus issues or earaches,” said Amanda Duforat, marketing manager, said. “The podiatry and ENT services are two specialty services Big Spring should be proud to have and that Scenic Mountain Medical Center can offer. Our focus this year with these events is to make the community aware of the services we offer and let them know there is no reason to travel out of town.”

The presentation is open to everyone. Lunch will be provided. For more information about the providers, the presentation or to make a reservation, call Anita Cline, Our Healthy Circle Director, at 432-268-4721.