Out with the old

Yesterday afternoon the Howard County Courhouse got a little bit cooler. The old air conditioning unit was replaced with a new one that will do the job a lot better.

“We had been having some issues with it last summer,but we kept it running,” said Howard County Auditor Jackie Olson. “The county commissioners decided it was time to go ahead and replace it, but they decided not to do it during the summer.”

According to Olson, the cost of the new chiller unit was $104,500, but additional installation costs will be added to that total.