Painting the night away
Mix in a little music, refreshments, add a touch a laughter, and what comes out is an evening of fun-filled creative adventure.
The Big Spring High School Art Club held a community “Create Night” fundraiser last week which drew a group of about 20 participants to create a their own special painting.
“The concept of ‘Create Night’ was adapted from the popular ‘Paint and Canvas’ events,” said Andrea Phinney, Big Spring art teacher. “We thought it would be a great idea to hold one of our own events, but we wanted our event to be a little different and stand out from the rest by offering an approach that lets the participants be more creative and experiment more.”
Participants used acrylic paint to create their individual masterpieces. The art night was geared to all different ages and the participants ranged from young children to adults.
Art club members served as hosts welcoming the participants, showing them the refreshments, and providing paint and material to each participant during the event. The funds raised from the event will be used to support art club activities and to help with a club trip to Seattle, Washington, Phinney said.
