Pat Simmons gets her Way

The Big Spring City Council honored Pat Simmons Tuesday night for her long-time community volunteerism by renaming a street in her honor.

“I was approached by Gloria McDonald last summer, and I think she visited with the mayor about naming a street after Pat Simmons,” said Jim DePauw, city council member. “For those of you who don’t know Pat Simmons. Pat Simmons has honored this community for over 20 years with her complete dedication to volunteerism. She was the one that started the Festival of Lights which just celebrated it’s 20th anniversary.”

Simmons has been active in Keep Big Spring Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful as well as the annual Bird Count Day sponsored by National Audubon Society for many years. She is a regular attendee at city council meetings.

“She is always coming up with ideas to make Big Spring a better town,” DePauw said. “That’s always in the forefront of her mind.”

During her 90th birthday celebration held in mid-December, Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan announced the city planned to rename Golf Course Road located in Comanche Trail Park to Pat Simmons Way. Tuesday night the council made it official.

A final reading of the ordinance to rename the road is expected to be voted on at the next city council meeting.