Patriotism on display July 1 in Coahoma

Every year the city of Coahoma honors a few local United States military veterans and outstanding citizens of the community during the annual Freedom Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., as the Grand Marshals and the Citizens of the Year. The parade will start at the Coahoma football field and proceed down First Street to the Interstate 20 North Service Road.

This year the individuals to be honored as the Grand Marshals are retired Master Sergeant Alvin Lee Baker and retired Staff Sergeant James Phillip Reid. The Citizens of the Year to be honored will be a married couple by the name of Manuel and Mary Holguin.

To read a brief biography of each honoree, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.