Patriotism theme for 31st annual Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade

After a tumultuous election season that has left the nation divided and Facebook politicians with an opinion about everything, Big Spring Herald Publisher Rick Nunez thought that a little patriotism is just what the county needed heading into this year’s Christmas season.

“The theme this year is ‘An American Christmas’,” said Nunez of the Herald’s 31st annual community Christmas parade. “We felt that with all the political issues going on and everything going on around the world right now that this is a time that we needed to focus on American, and we thought this was a proper theme for the parade.”

The parade, which will begin on 24th and Scurry and head north towards 4th and Scurry, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The parade has become a Christmas staple in Big Spring which kicks off the holiday season after a day full of events.

For more information on the 31st annual Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade: An American Christmas, call the Herlald at 432-263-7331.