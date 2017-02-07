Paul’s PCs lights up for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s festivities are in full swing at a local Big Spring business.

Paul Johnson of Paul’s PCs regularly decorates for the holidays, and Valentine’s Day is no exception when it comes to his décor. Paul’s PCs is celebrating the essence of the holiday with beautiful metallic roses, red draped garland, and LED hearts.

“There’s a Valentine’s lighted decoration the whole month,” said Johnson. “Every holiday we offer lighted decorations: Valentine’s Day , Easter, 4th of July, Halloween, Christmas.. we decorate.”

In addition to festive lighting, Paul’s PCs is giving away chocolate starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and will continue through Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14; excluding Sunday, Feb. 12.