PBUWD to host annual rainwater harvesting workshop May 4

Stanton – The Permian Basin Underground Water District for will host its 2017 Rainwater Harvesting Workshop, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

The presentation will take place at the PBUWCD office at 708 W. St. Peter Street in Stanton, Texas, and is free to the public.

This year’s guest speaker will be Extension Agent in Horticulture Jeff Floyd with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.