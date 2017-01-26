PD investigating vehicle/pedestrian accident

The Big Spring Police are investigating an alleged pedestrian/vehicle accident which occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release by the Big Spring Fire Department, emergency personnel responded to a scene in the 100 block of North East 8th Street around 4 p.m.

“The crew found one patient that was injured by a motor vehicle. The patient was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” said Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson in a news release today. “The incident is under investigation by the Big Spring Police Department.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police on the TIPS line at 432-263-8477. All calls remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.