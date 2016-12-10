Permanent Big Spring VAMC director named

Kalautie JangDhari has been appointed the new Medical Center Director of the West Texas Veterans Health Care System, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Friday.

“We are excited to bring Ms. JangDhari on board as the new Medical Center Director of the West Texas Veterans Health Care System,” said Mr. Joseph Dalpiaz, Network Director, Heart of Texas Health Care Network.

“Her sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, the employees, volunteers and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve. Ms. JangDhari will begin her appointment on Dec. 11.”

Ms. JangDhari is currently the acting Interim Director of the West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring. She has held her permanent position as the Associate Director of the Orlando VA Medical Center beginning July 2012.

Her position prior to Orlando, FL Health Care System was at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, Honolulu, HI from Sept 2006-Jul 2012. Ms. JangDhari started her career as an Administrative Fellow in June, 1993. Ms. JangDhari received her MS in 1993 and her BS in 1990.