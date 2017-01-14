Permian Basin UWCD 2017 scholarship contest

STANTON – The Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District (PBUWCD) is sponsoring a scholarship essay contest for graduating seniors who are planning to attend college.

To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, students must attend one of the four schools in the PBUWCD’s District; this includes: Forsan, Grady, Sands, and Stanton high schools.

There will be a scholarship offered to each of the four schools in the district, and the winners of the contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.

The essays are due no later than April 4, 2017. They may be submitted to the student’s school counselor or the Permian Basin UWCD office at 708 W Saint Peter St., Stanton, Texas.

This year the topic for the essay will be: “Write a 1,000 word essay about the water cycle and discuss the importance of runoff and why it is crucial to our aquifers and for our very existence.”

For further criteria and information, please contact your high school counselor or the PBUWCD office at 432-756-2136 or email pbuwcd.edu@gmail.com. More information can be found on the PBUWCD’s website: www.pbuwcd.com.