Phony bills circulating in community

Big Spring Police Department officials today issued a warning to local businesses concerning counterfeit money being circulated in the community.

The statement reads: "In the last 48 hours there have been several cases in Big Spring, where counterfeit $50 bills have been passed at local businesses. We are asking all businesses to be very careful and check all bills closely. At this time only fifties are showing up, but as in the past tens, twenties and hundreds may surface as well. If you are unsure how to spot these bills, go to the United States Secret Service website or contact the police department for assistance. If you receive one of these phony bills, contact police immediately."