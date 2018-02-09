Piano prodigy to perform with Big Spring Symphony Orchestra Saturday

Saturday night, anyone in the vicinity of Big Spring will have the opportunity to treat their ears to some exquisite music.

The event is the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra's Winter Wonderland Concert, and will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium, 310 E. Third St.

The concert will feature 12-year-old piano soloist Harmony Zhu, a student at New York's Juilliard School, who is both a musical prodigy and a world champion chess player. Frequent guest conductor with the BSSO John Giordano of Fort Worth will lead the proceedings.

"This is my first time in Texas! I can’t wait!" said Zhu. "I’m so excited for the upcoming concert with Maestro Giordano! I’ll be spending only two days in Texas this time though, so I unfortunately will not have time for sightseeing. Probably next time I will be able to explore Texas more!"

