Pints against Polio

Raise a glass to the Rotary Club because Pints for Polio is once again on tap this year.

The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club will be hosting their second annual fundraiser to fight polio and raise money for local service projects. The event will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Courtyard, 119 S. Main, in downtown Big Spring.

“It’s our second annual. and we’re hoping for bigger and better this year so that we can have more funds to support everything in this community,” said Rotary Club President Emily McCann.

The evening will include live entertainment from local musicians, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres catered by Al’s Barbecue, and samplings from Glazer’s Beer and Beverage.

A portion of the evenings proceeds will benefits the International Polio Fund. The Big Spring Rotary Club will use the remaining proceeds towards their service projects within the community.