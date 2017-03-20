Pints for Polio is set for Saturday

The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club will host Pints for Polio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Courtyard, 119 S. Main St., in downtown Big Spring.

Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards the organization’s international polio vaccine project and local local service projects.

The evening will include live entertainment from local musicians, live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres catered by Al’s Barbecue, and samplings from Glazer’s Beer and Beverage. There will also be unlimited tastings of 32 different ales, beers, and wines.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for the event at the Chamber of Commerce, The Big Spring Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and The Train Car “Cigar Bar” for $25 per person or $40 a couple.