Pioneers and pumpkins: 2nd annual Potton House event this weekend

Heritage Museum will host the second annual Pumpkin Patch Pioneer Days this weekend at the Potton House.

Along with candle-making and branding, event-goers will also have the opportunity to see cotton being made into thread, and a clothes-washing demonstration using lye soap, a washtub, and a clothes line. Also, many pioneer-era children's games will be offered.

For more of this story, read Friday's edition of the Herald.