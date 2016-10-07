Pioneers and pumpkins: 2nd annual Potton House event this weekend
BIG SPRING, TX
Heritage Museum will host the second annual Pumpkin Patch Pioneer Days this weekend at the Potton House.
Along with candle-making and branding, event-goers will also have the opportunity to see cotton being made into thread, and a clothes-washing demonstration using lye soap, a washtub, and a clothes line. Also, many pioneer-era children's games will be offered.
