Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident

A Big Spring man is in stable condition and a suspect is at large after a Christmas evening stabbing in east Big Spring.

Armando Avina, 34, was transported to Odessa’s Medical Center Hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the back Sunday evening, Big Spring Police Department officials report.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the Big Spring Police Department website www.bigspringpd.net