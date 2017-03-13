Pops in the Park committee gearing up for event

The annual Pops in the Park will be held once again on July 3, at the Comanche Trail Park. This year’s event marks it’s 21st anniversary.

“This event is put on by donations only and contributions from the community as well as businesses,” Debbye ValVerde Big Spring Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said. “Cost for the event runs about $40,000 dollars. It’s by contributions that we put on this event, and it’s free to our entire community.”

The schedule for the event includes; pre-show, fireworks display, a tribute to veterans, and performances throughout the evening by the Big Spring Symphony.

“The Big Spring Symphony performs, and we do have a pre-show,” ValVerde said. “We also get to honor our vets from back then and now and thank those that served. We usually have the presentation of the flags and we do a special service tribute to all of the armed services during the event. That music is performed by our very own local Big Spring Symphony. They play throughout the event because the fireworks are choreographed to their music. It happens at our amphitheater at Comanche Trail Park.”

Planning meetings and fundraising efforts are on-going throughout the year. All of the funds raised will go towards the cost of the event.

Updates for the event will be posted on Facebook at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pops in the Park event page:

www.facebook.com/Big-Spring-Area-Chamber-of-Commerce-128948388352/

www.facebook.com/popsatthepark/

Pops in the Park P.O. Box 1391

Big Spring, TX 79720

Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce

215 W 3rd St,

Big Spring, TX 79720