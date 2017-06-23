Pops in the Park preparing to light up the night

On Monday July 3, the 20th annual Pops in the Park will light up the skies over the Comanche Trail Park for the residents of Big Spring.

“The Pops in the Park mission is to give back to those who have served our country and pay tribute to them for their selfless sacrifice as well as the sacrifices of their families,” said Hayley Herrera, a member of the Pops in the Park committee in a news release. “Pops in the Park combines a family-friendly atmosphere in the historic and beautiful Comanche Trail Amphitheater with world-class music provided by our pre-show entertainment, Vocal Trash, and the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. We cap off the event with a spectacular display of choreographed fireworks from one of the nation’s leaders in pyrotechnics.”

Every year thousands of people flock into the park to honor veterans, watch the night’s activities, and of course, to see the fireworks show.

“It gets you moving and gets you in a Fourth of July mood,” said Debbye ValVerde, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Our Pops in the Park is to honor all of our veterans, those who served before and those who are serving now, and we do a flag ceremony during the event. We've got a few surprises as well during our patriotic event. It's going to be a fun evening.”

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.