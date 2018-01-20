Primaries, local elections coming up

Howard County voters should start limbering up their voting hands. Two elections are coming down the pike in the near future.

The first is the primary for November's state and national contest, in which party nominations for one of Texas' two U.S. Senate seats; the local U.S. House of Representatives seat; and the jobs of governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, and several other state government positions will all be up for grabs.

The second election coming up will be to choose local city, county, and school board elections, and that vote will be held May 5.

The primary will be March 6, with early voting starting Feb. 20.

"(Early voting) starts Feb. 20 and runs through March 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. here at the courthouse. And Feb. 27 and March 1 are our extended days, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," said Howard County Elections Administrator. "Early voting, like always, is done at the courthouse, for both parties. You'll just select the ballot when you get here. We'll need to know which way to load that ballot for them. Then all of the election polling places will be done county-wide."

