There were some pumpkins that needed painting, and this past Thursday, students at Kentwood Early Childhood Center were up to the challenge...with a little help from their “pops.”

Students painted pumpkins provided by the Howard College Correctional Studies Department and the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), assisted by their fathers, or “guest pops” for those who didn’t have a father present to lend a hand.

The point of this project is to give male figures an opportunity to spend more time with students, said Kelli Wigington, Kentwood Early Childhood Center Principal. Wigington oversees all Pre-K education for BSISD. Wigington is one member of BSISD who helped coordinate the pumpkin painting event.