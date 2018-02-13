Purchases, Global Energy contract on tap at city council meeting

A couple of purchases are among the business on the agenda for the Big Spring City Council's meeting this evening.

At the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., the city council will hear first readings of ordinances to amend the budget to purchase rifle-resistant body armor for the police department, and to purchase a new lowering device for use at Mount Olive Cemetery.

According to the agenda, the city has received a grant of $21,508 from the Criminal Justice Division through the "Rifle-Resistant Body Armor Grant Program" to purchase rifle-resistant vests for use by the police department. At tonight's meeting, the council will presumably vote to add those funds to the General Fund Budget with stipulations that the money will only be spent for the designated purpose of buying the armored vests.

The lowering device for the cemetery will be purchased by transferring $5,000 from the city's existing fund balance to the Cemetery Fund.

In other business, the council plans to consider approval of a lease agreement with Global Energy Partners LLC for premises at the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. The item has been tabled at the past few city council meetings, the actual contract appears in the agenda for tonight's meeting, indicating the council may actually take action on the contract tonight.

