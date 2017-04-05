Ready to Master the Mountain?

Runners and walkers alike are preparing for the 19th annual Master the Mountain 5K/10K at the Big Spring State Park on April 22.

The event usually draws in over a hundred participants and there will be prizes for first, second, and third place. However, everyone receives a medal for finishing as well as a t-shirt.

Each year the run has a benefit target, and this year the target was the Permian Basin Women’s Resource Center.

Those interested in participating in the run are strongly advised to register ahead of time.

To register, participants can go online to www.permianbasinevents.com or runners/walkers can show up by 8 a.m. April 22, the day of the race.