The reason for the season

The Philathea Sunday School Class of Big Spring's First United Methodist Church joins in prayer before their Christmas party Thursday. Mamie Lee Dodds, center with the Santa sweater, organized the party to raise money for the Methodist Children's Home in Waco. Dodds, a resident of the Children's Home from the age of three until she turned 18, has been a passionate supporter of the MCH. "Our mission is to offer hope to children, youth, and their families," said MCH Benefactor Relations Officer Jeremy Webb, standing next to Dodds in the photo. "She shared it, and she's lived it, and at 98 years old, she embodies the lifelong mission of Methodist Children's Home."