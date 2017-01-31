Red Mesa sign gets facelift

A giant, neon-lit saguaro cactus has been a Gregg Street landmark for many years, and it got a facelift Monday.

The cactus is the sign of Red Mesa Grill, 2401 S. Gregg St.

“They’re going to redo our sign. It hasn’t been redone in about 20 years, they say,” said Red Mesa cook Jason Ortega. “They’re going to refurbish it, redo the neon, stabilize it, repaint it, and make it look brand-new again.”

Ortega said the sign will keep it’s familiar cactus shape.

“I do believe so, but a little brighter. Make it pop out a little more,” he said.