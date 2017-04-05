Registration cutoff to vote in city elections nearing

The last day to register to vote in the Big Spring or Coahoma city elections is Thursday.

Residents who want to participate in the upcoming May 6 city elections and are not already registered must register by the end of the day Thursday at the Howard County Election’s Office located on the first floor of the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St.. Voters who have moved to a different residence since the last election must also inform the election’s office by Thursday in order to vote in the upcoming election.

According to Howard County Election Administrator Jodi Duck, voters can drop by the office during business hours to fill out the necessary paper work. Residents also have the option to go online and obtain the form at www.votetexas.org. Once at the website, click the register to vote button located at the top of the screen, download and fill out the form, sign it, and bring it by the election’s office or place it in the mail by Thursday.