Reids honored with Good Scout Award

Dr. Jody and Tessa Reid were honored Thursday by the Buffalo Trail Council of the Boy Scouts with the organization’s Good Scout Award. The presentation took place before about 60 people over a luncheon at the Hotel Settles.

“The Good Scout Award, presented by the Buffalo Trail Council, is given to outstanding citizens and leaders of our community,” said Shiela Abusaab, a previous recipient of the award along with her husband Mike. “Jody and Tessa continue to lead their lives with the same ethics and values that are upheld by the Scouts. They are outstanding individuals that model the principles and values found in the Scout Oath and Law.”