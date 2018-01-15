Remembering MLK's legacy

Mt. Bethel Baptist Church held their inaugural Martin Luther King Prayer Breakfast on Sunday morning. The event was sponsored by the St. Bethel Brotherhood Ministry. Tonight, Mt. Bethel Baptist is hosting their annual MLK Commemorative Walk. The walk will start at the corner of Gregg Street and Martin Luther King Blvd. Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home is offering their parking lot for attendees. Mt. Bethel invites the entire community out to the event.