Reminder: Forsan ISD closed Friday for flu

This year's flu season has been the most widespread on record since health officials began keeping track 13 years ago, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Howard County is listed as a severe region for flu activity and has reported the highest flu count in our division this week.” said Shan Roberson, Scenic Mountain Medical Center Infection Control Preventionist. “This year has shown a heightened flu season across the board. Howard County, which is part of the West Texas Division, alone saw 3,700 positive flu tests last week. The division is compromised of 14 counties, including Howard.”

In effect to the flu epidemic, countless schools have been forced to close their doors and have an all out clean up to help rid the virus.

Big Spring ISD was one of those schools who closed last Friday, Jan. 2. Now following suit, Forsan ISD is closing down their Elementary and High School this Friday, Feb. 9, in order to have a three day weekend to sanitize, clean, and to give the students a chance to get well rested and healthy.

