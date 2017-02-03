Renovations begin on historic spring

Construction has officially begun on the renovation of the historic spring in Comanche Trail Park. The area around Big Spring’s namesake will undergo upgrades such a surrounding plaza, an observation deck, and a walking trail.

“It’s going to be really neat,” said Debbie Wegman, community services director for the city of Big Spring. “There is going to be a large stone plaza and eight storyboards that will tell the history of the spring. The water will be flowing and there will be an area dedicated to the Native American history in our community along with some teepees. We will also have a walking tail and a performance stage.”

