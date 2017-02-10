Rep. Darby named chairman of House Energy Resources committee

On Thursday, State Representative Drew Darby was named chairman of the House Energy Resources Committee for the 85th Texas Legislature. In addition, Darby was appointed as chairman of the Select Committee on State and Federal Power and Responsibility and as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax related matters.

“It is an honor to be named chairman of the Energy Resources committee,” said Darby. “I look forward to working with the members of the committee as we work on important issues facing the economy, workforce, and landscape of Texas.”

