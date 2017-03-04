Reyes, Leura among 19 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury Thursday

A 60-year-old Big Spring man who exchanged gunfire with law enforcement back in December, and a 32-year-old man arrested in early January on a murder charge in connection with the October 2016 death of his mother were two of 19 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury Thursday.

Raul Ojinaga Reyes was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first degree felony. He exchanged gunfire with police in an incident back in December.

Also, Jason Cesario Luera, 32, was indicted for murder, a charge enhance to a first degree felony. Luera was arrested in January on a murder charge in connection with the October 2016 death of his mother, Gloria Martinez, according to a news release from the Big Spring Police Department at the time of the arrest.