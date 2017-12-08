Reyes sentenced to 20 years for police shootout

A 118th District Court jury has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

In a verdict handed down Wednesday evening, 61-year-old Raul O. Reyes was convicted on five counts of the first-degree felony charge, receiving a 20-year sentence on each count.

"By law, they have to run concurrently, since there was just one trial," said District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson.

