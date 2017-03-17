Ribbon cutting for new Humane Society facility is Saturday

The Happy Day Humane Society will host a ribbon cutting and dedication for its new facility on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The exciting part in unveiling this is Big Spring has something — our county has something — they should be really proud of,” said Kristen Partee, Happy Day Humane Society board member.

The 6,400 square-foot building opened in December boasts indoor, heated/cooled kennels, areas for small dogs that allow access to the outside, a patio area where potential adopters can visit with the animals, a grooming room which can also be used as a exam area for veterinarians, a big outside covered kennel for large dogs near the main building, and a spacious spay and neuter clinic.

The cost for the new facility was estimated at a quarter of a million dollars, said Angie Mims, Director of Happy Day Humane Society. The majority of the funds were paid through the Dora Roberts Foundation which has supported the operating costs of the Humane Society for decades.

Happy Day Humane Society is located at 5710 West Interstate 20, off the north service road. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., seven days a week, and beginning in April operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call the Humane Society at 432-267-7832 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/HCHSYR/. Anyone interested in volunteering at Happy Day is encouraged to visit the facility during operation hours or contact staff members through the organization’s Facebook page.