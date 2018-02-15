Robotics programs come to area schools thanks to donation from SM Energy

Two local school districts, Big Spring ISD and Coahoma ISD are proud to announce a new kind of course for students.

Big Spring ISD led an initiative that began last year on a robotics program for their students.

“It is my understanding that BSISD was the first to get machines and start programming, and that was in fall 2017,” said Human Resources Director & Community Relations Coordinator for BSISD George Bancroft. “BSISD took about 25 kids, some teachers and administrators on a field trip to SM Energy's corporate office in Midland on Dec 11 of last year. The purpose of the trip was just to enhance what the kids were already learning about robotics and give them more knowledge about the competitions they'll be competing in this spring.”

For the full story, please see Thursday's paper.