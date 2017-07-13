RockFest to rock the Gospel tonight at auditorium

It's going to be loud tonight at the Big Spring Muncipal Auditorium. At 6:30, the Summer RockFest will kick off, vibrating the mortar of the 85-year-old building with new sounds, but the message the bands will be proclaiming is more than 2,000 years old.

Like the City RockFest that came to town last February, this event will set the Christian gospel to a hard-driving rock beat.

“This one’s going to be the Summer RockFest. It’s kind of the same as the City RockFest, but since it’s during the summer they decided to call it the ‘Summer RockFest,’” said Nick Rodriguez, missions and outreach director from First United Methodist Church of Big Spring. “It’s still going to be five bands, but this time the headliner, instead of Disciple, will be Seventh Day Slumber. They’re bringing back Random Hero and Scarlet White; and this time they’re bringing in The Protest, and Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh, which is an all-female band.”

Doors open at about 6 p.m. to the general public. It is a free show, open to the public. It