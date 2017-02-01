For all of those in love, and for all of those who just love to run, Permian Basin Events is hosting their annual Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K this month. The Valentine’s Day themed run/walk, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Big Spring State Park, will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of West Texas.

“This is the second time we have done this for CASA,” said Cherise Felty, event organizer. “We usually have some purpose we do for each race.

We donate to a lot of different causes...CASA will actually be out there. They will have a table set up and handing out candy (Hershey’s) Kisses.”

“It’s a lot of fun. We do a lot of races,” said Felty. “We do this and we do Master the Mountain and the Moonlight Runs. We also do the Kids Triathlon and the Comanche Warrior Triathlon. This kind of kicks it off.”

To register for the Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K, participants are encouraged to register ahead of time online at permianbasinevents.com. Participants can also register the morning of the race at 9 a.m. at the starting line.

Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K beings at 10 a.m. at the Big Spring State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. For more information, go to www.permianbasinevents.com.

“We just want people to know that it’s for everyone,” said Felty. “You don’t have to be a runner. Some people run part of it and walk part of it and that is fine too. It’s fun and a way to get started if you’re starting on your fitness priorities.”