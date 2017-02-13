Run 2 Love 2 Run draws runners, walkers for Valentine’s Day race

This past Saturday, nearly 100 runners and walkers tackled Big Spring’s Scenic Mountain in a 5K race dedicated to love.

“We are having the Run 2 Love 2 Run,” said event organizer Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events. “It’s a benefit race, a 5K, for CASA of West Texas, the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children.”

The race, held in Big Spring State Park, went to the teenagers this year. The first runner to cross the finish line, completing the challenging hilly course in 20 minutes and 21.62 seconds, was 16-year-old Cooper Miller, outpacing second place Manuel Marquez, also 16, by about a minute and 20 seconds. The first-place female runner was Austyn Montgomery, 14, with a time of 25 minutes and 17.75 seconds.

Felty said the winners and other participants, some who ran in Valentine’s Day-themed costumes, received stuffed animals as prizes.