Run 2 Love 2 Run kicks off Saturday

The annual Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K, organized by Permian Basin Events will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Big Spring State Park, will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of West Texas.

“This is the second year we have done this benefit for CASA,” said Cherise Felty, event organizer. “We usually have a purpose that we do each race. We donate to a lot of different causes...CASA will actually be out there. They will have a table set up and handing out candy (Hershey’s) Kisses.”

The event will start at the State Park headquarters, and Felty encourages everyone to get there early.

“Because it is at the state park, they will close the gates after 9 a.m., so they need to come before that,” said Felty. “I wanted to stress also that it’s better to register online so we don’t run out of shirts. They’re guaranteed a shirt if they register online; sometimes we run out of shirts. It costs more when they register on the day of the race. They can register the morning of, it just costs a little bit more.”