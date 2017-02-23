Run 2 Love 2 Run pulls in $1,000 for CASA of WT

Permian Basin Events presented a $1,000 check to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of West Texas officials in Big Spring Tuesday afternoon.

The donation was the proceeds from the Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K walk/run held Feb. 11 at the Big Spring State Park which was jointly sponsored by CASA of West Texas and Permian Basin Events.

“We appreciate Craig and his wife, Cherise (Felty, owners of Permian Basin Events),” said Kathy Harmon, volunteer recruitment and marketing specialist for CASA of West Texas. “They have been very gracious to include us in this event.”

Harmon said the organization plans continue to partner up with Permian Basin Events for the annual run next year and in the future.The proceeds will be turned over to the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, Harmon said.

“We receive funds from United Way annually,” she explained. “They ask all recipients to participate in some kind of fundraising activity and this is what we will be doing to contribute.”

CASA is a non-profit, national organization that help children who are caught up in the foster care system.