Run first, turkey later: 5K event set for Thursday

Most people feel the need to exercise after downing a huge Thanksgiving meal, but participants in Thursday's 4th annual Turkey Trot 5K will get the physical activity out of the way beforehand.

The event, sponsored by Big Spring’s Mountain Do’ers Fitness Pursuers (MDFP) and the Big Spring Health Food Store, begins with sign-up at 7:30 a.m. at Big Spring State Park.

For more of this story, read Wednesday's edition of the Herald.