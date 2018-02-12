Running for a cause

Despite the frigid temperature Saturday, Feb. 10, Permian Basin Events hosted their annual Run 2 Love 2 Run 5K, a Valentine’s Day themed 5K at the Big Spring State Park.

“We had over a 100 people come and participate in this year's Run 2 Love 2 Run,” said Sherice Felty. “We are always really excited to see this many people come out and show their support”

All proceeds from the run go to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of West Texas.

Shown above is Martin DeLosSantos, the overall first place winner of the Run 2 Love 2 Run.

Also shown above is Deloras Shubert, who won best costume in the Run 2 Love 2 Run.

“Everyone from Run 2 Love 2 Run wants to thank everyone who came out to run and support this event,” said Felty. “We also want to thank everyone who sponsored us, as this event would have been impossible without their help.”

For more photos of this event, be sure to check out next Sunday's life section.