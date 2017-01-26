The running man

If you’ve seen a man with an American flag sticking out of his backpack running the streets of Big Spring recently, you have probably seen Britain’s version of Forest Gump.

Jim Plunkett-Cole, or Jim Gump as he goes by online, has made the the 2,500 mile trek on foot to get to Howard County, but he won’t be here for long. Plunkett-Cole, who runs at least 17 miles a day, plans on running clear across the country. His mission? To get people, especially children, off the couch to get active.

“Overall the run in America is 20,000 miles long, however its part of a longer run,” said Plunkett-Cole. “I started on the first of January 2013 and altogether I’m trying to do 30,000 miles over seven years without missing a single day of running.”

