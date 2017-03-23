SA Boys & Girls Club to host open house Friday

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club host an open house Friday, from 4 and 7 p.m. The public is invited.

“Each kid is going to go home with a free ice cream from Sonic,”Club Director Duane Shackelford. “We’re also going to have some $5 and $10 gift cards from other places for those who come in, just to try to attract the general public into our facility.”

The open house is the culminating event of the Boys and Girls Club Week in Big Spring, which is intended to increase awareness of the Boys and Girls Club and its programs and activities, Shackelford said.