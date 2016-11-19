SA requesting volunteers to help with Thanksgiving dinner

Volunteers are being sought for the annual Salvation Army community Thanksgiving dinner.

According to Salvation Army cook Janna Lassiter, the organization serves between 500 to 550 Thanksgiving meals on the holiday.

“We need help for prep work like cutting the celery and pealing the potatoes,” she said. “We will need help setting up, in the serving live, helping deliver meals to go, and washing dishes.”

Volunteers are also put to work packing and delivering take out dinners. Lassiter said last year, the Big Spring Salvation Army

delivered around 350 meals.

The majority of the meal is cooked at the Salvation Army kitchen but donations of uncooked turkeys, hams, and especially cooked pies are always a welcome sight, Lassiter said.

Donations of food are currently being taken at the Salvation Army located 811 W. 5th St.

To volunteer for for more information, contact Lassiter at 268-3527.