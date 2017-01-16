Sales tax allocations up across the Crossroads

A glimmer of hope might be on the horizon as on average sales tax revenue reimbursements to cities in the Permian Basin and Crossroads area saw a slight increase over last year, according to figures released by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

This slight uptick in sales tax collections breaks a downward trend over the past couple of years after the oil and gas industry in the area slowed down following a multi-year economic boom.

Big Spring saw a slight 3.84 percent increase over this time last year with $682,808.48 in tax dollars distributed to the city from the state, up from $657,520. The city of Forsan saw a 72.16 percent increase. According to figures, $19,096.38 was distributed to the city compared to $11,091.89 last year.

Ackerly also a significant boost over last year’s distribution. The state sent $6,657.49, up 48.48 percent over last year at this time which was $4,483.73. However, the trend didn’t lend itself to all Howard County cities. Coahoma saw a 22.06 percent drop in sales allocations. The state sent $9,843.84 in sales allocations, down from $12,630.75.